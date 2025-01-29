Water disruptions expected due to heavy rain

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji has issued an advisory urging customers to store enough water for two to three days as heavy rain could disrupt water supply in some areas.

This aligns with the weather warning issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service and the National Disaster Management Office.

WAF stated that prolonged heavy rainfall can cause blockages at raw water intakes, leading to disruptions in operations, low reservoir levels, and subsequent water supply interruptions.

Excessive rain also increases turbidity in raw water, meaning higher levels of dirt and sediment.

WAF assured customers that they will work to restore water supply as quickly as possible, however, restoration times may vary depending on the severity of the issue.