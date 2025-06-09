Water crisis hits Savusavu businesses

Businesses in Savusavu are facing growing losses as ongoing water supply disruptions affect the town and surrounding areas. Operators warn the situation is impacting productivity, service delivery, and the local economy.

The Savusavu Chamber of Commerce says residents and businesses have endured low water pressure and outages for over two weeks, making it difficult for employees to work and for businesses to operate normally.

Water-dependent businesses such as restaurants, cafés, food outlets, and car washes have been hardest hit, as water is essential for hygiene, food safety, and daily operations.

Chamber President Avikash Pillay says repeated complaints from the business community and residents have gone unresolved, raising concerns about public health and customer confidence in Savusavu as a business and tourism hub.

The Chamber is urging authorities to address the issue urgently and provide clear updates on a permanent solution, warning that prolonged disruptions could threaten livelihoods and economic stability.

Meanwhile, the Water Authority of Fiji reports that restoration efforts are progressing. Production at the Savusavu Water Treatment Plant has reached about 80 percent capacity after intake screens were cleared and raw water flows stabilized.

Reservoir levels are also recovering, with the Tavutikau Reservoir fully replenished and supply restored to lower-lying areas, including Savusavu Town.

Elevated areas are expected to see improvements later tonight and into tomorrow, weather permitting.

