Waste warning issued after major clean-up

The Nasinu Town Council carried out mixed waste collection in the Tovata and Nepani areas as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain clean and healthy communities.

The Council acknowledged residents for their cooperation, noting that proper waste collection plays a critical role in preventing blocked drains, reducing pests, improving neighborhood appearance, and protecting waterways from pollution.

Residents have been urged not to dump rubbish in areas that have already been cleared until the next scheduled collection, to allow crews to continue servicing other wards across Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

The Council has also warned that fines will be issued to individuals caught illegally dumping waste and has encouraged the public to report such cases through official channels.

Meanwhile, the Council’s grass-cutting team was deployed along Tiri Road in Nadawa, clearing roadside grass and tidying verges.

The works were carried out to improve road safety by enhancing driver visibility, keeping pedestrian pathways clear, and ensuring traffic signs and house numbers remain visible.

The Council highlighted that regular grass-cutting also supports effective drainage by preventing weeds from trapping litter and silt inside drains and culverts, which can lead to localized flooding during heavy rainfall.

In addition, well-maintained verges help discourage pests, improve public health, and uplift the overall look of neighborhoods.

Nasinu Town Council states these activities reflect its continued commitment to environmental stewardship, service excellence and building a safer, cleaner, and more resilient community.

Residents are encouraged to report areas requiring attention to help the Council prioritize its work.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.