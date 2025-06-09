Walk to break crime cycle this Saturday

Source: Fiji Corrections Service / Facebook

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Sevuloni Naucikidi says the incarceration rate from the provinces of Rewa, Naitasiri, and Tailevu continues to grow.

Naucukidi says Tailevu has consistently recorded the highest number of offenders over the past five years.

He says this is why FCS is inviting the public to its annual yellow ribbon walk, which will be held in Nausori Town this Saturday.

The walk is part of an awareness initiative promoting the rehabilitation of former inmates and their reintegration into society, free from stigma.

Naucukidi says stigma often prevents ex-offenders from living a normal life, calling it the “second prison,” the invisible walls set up by society.

He says removing this barrier is key to breaking the cycle of crime.

The Yellow Ribbon Walk will begin at Ratu Cakobau Park from 5:00 am to 6:30 am and end at Syria Park.

