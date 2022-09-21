Walesi partners with FBC for digital billboard advertising

Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (from left), Sanjay Maharaj.

Walesi has partnered with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for the promotion and sale of advertising spots on its digital billboards.

Chief Executive, Sanjay Maharaj says this is a win-win partnership for the two entities.

“We saw synergy where FBC currently has a platform for advertising and we thought this would be a good partnership, a win-win partnership between the two entities where FBC would be able to promote and sell advertising spots for Walesi as well on the digital screens and generate revenue.”

Maharaj says this is part of their digitization plan, in which they will have digital billboards in places across Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

He says five digital billboards have already been deployed to the Suva-Nausori corridor, and they expect 10 more to be deployed soon to other parts of the country.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this partnership makes FBC a much better one-stop shop.

“Apart from giving the opportunity for our clients to be on our radio, television, digital platforms and cinema – now, we are also offering advertising space on digital billboards and billboards with skins that is owned by Walesi but we are going to be selling it for Walesi.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will increase both their reach and revenue.

He says the partnership is a testament to the growing relationship between FBC and Walesi.