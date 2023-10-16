Wainibau Timber Bridge to be temporarily closed

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

The Wainibau Timber Bridge on Baulevu Road in Nausori will be temporarily closed tonight.

The FRA has confirmed that it will be carrying out urgent repair work from 9pm to 5 am.

The works include repairs to the running planks and nailing strips.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the authority, there will be no access for pedestrians or vehicles during this time.

The FRA will have standby vehicles on both sides strictly for emergency events only.