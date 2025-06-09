WAF reports steady progress in Savusavu water recovery

The Water Authority of Fiji says water supply restoration in Savusavu is progressing steadily following recent disruptions.

WAF confirmed that as of mid-day yesterday, production at the Savusavu Water Treatment Plant increased to about 80 percent of its normal capacity, following the successful clearing of intake screens and the stabilization of raw water inflows.

Reservoir recovery is also underway whereby around 5pm on yesterday, the Tavutikau Reservoir was fully replenished, allowing booster pumps to be activated to begin refilling the Navaqiqi Reservoir.

As a result, water supply has been progressively restored to lower-lying areas, including Savusavu Town, with higher-elevation areas expected to receive supply as reservoir levels continue to recover.

WAF anticipates further improvements later tonight, provided stable conditions continue. However, some isolated areas may still experience low pressure or intermittent supply during this period.

To support affected customers, seven water carting trucks have been deployed throughout Savusavu and additional operational teams are also on the ground carrying out system flushing, intake maintenance, and network stabilization across all water sources.

WAF forecasts full system restoration by this evening into tomorrow morning for elevated areas.

Customers are urged to continue conserving water while restoration works are finalized. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

