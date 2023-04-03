WAF attends to 150 burst mains in March

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji responded to 150 burst mains last month.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this when compared to the international benchmark of three burst mains annually, is a huge task.

Tuisawau says the rate at which new burst mains occur is greater than the WAF’s ability to fix them given its resources.

He says the assets are old and need significant intervention.

“We cannot continue at this rate. In addition, non-revenue water—in other words, the water that gets lost through leakage—is now costing the authority $23 million annually. Leakage detection and rectification will be intensified and properly resourced.”

Tuisawau says he heard the previous government talk about ageing infrastructure; however, he says they failed to understand that infrastructure cannot magically heal itself and needs investment.

“The coalition government understands that it needs to work with our funding partners to get the funds we need to build resilient infrastructure. That is actively pursued right now. Those on the opposite side had left the Water Authority the task of getting blood from the stone while it talked about ageing infrastructure; they reduced the Water Authority of Fiji’s capital budget by 53 percent in the last five years, and the repairs and maintenance budget was also dropped by 59 percent. This will not be the case with the coalition government.”

Tuisawau reassured Fijians that they will improve the supply of water over the next four years.

He adds that the Rewa River Water Supply Project is on track to be completed in July this year.

The Minister says this will end the need for intermittent supply as it will provide 40 million litres of water per day and will be a boost for those living in the Suva-Nausori corridor.