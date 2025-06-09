WAF admits system under strain

Aging pipes and rising demand are disrupting water supply in parts of Nadi. The Water Authority of Fiji admits the system is under pressure.

The issue was raised at a meeting with residents of Malolo Transmitter. Community members say taps are often dry during the day. Supply usually returns after midnight, sometimes at 2am or 3am.

Families say they stay awake to fill containers for the next day. Some claim water trucks take two to three days to arrive after complaints are lodged.

WAF says the problem affects other parts of Nadi as well. The Nagado Water Treatment Plant is struggling to meet growing demand due to population growth.

Officials say Malolo Transmitter’s high elevation makes supply harder because the system relies on gravity. Only three water trucks serve several affected areas. Schools and health facilities are given priority.

WAF states that upgrades are planned to improve reliability. However, no start date has been confirmed. Residents will continue to rely on water carting while waiting for a permanent solution.

