Vuda waste-to-energy project could undermine recycling: PRF

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is raising serious concerns over the proposed waste-to-energy project at Vuda Point, warning it could derail recycling efforts.

In a statement, PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says this could threaten livelihoods and lock Fiji into long-term environmental and health risks as well.

Deo says recycling must remain the backbone of Fiji’s waste management system, not be sidelined to keep an energy plant running.

He says with most waste in Fiji still collected as mixed waste and recycling rates already low, the risk of recyclable materials being fed into the plant is extremely high unless strict safeguards are in place.

Deo says international experience shows waste-to-energy facilities can suppress recycling growth if they are not limited to residual waste only, particularly in small island states like Fiji.

PRF is calling for clarity on what types of waste the Vuda facility will process, how recyclables will be protected, and what sorting systems will be enforced before any energy recovery takes place.

The organisation is also raising concerns about air and water pollution, health impacts, and the lack of meaningful consultation with grassroots recyclers who depend on waste recovery for their livelihoods.

PRF is urging transparent and inclusive public consultations, stressing that any waste-to-energy solution must strengthen recycling, protect vulnerable communities and put Fiji’s long-term wellbeing first.

