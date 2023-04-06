Voting to repeal MIDA encouraging: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says today’s repeal of the 2010 Media Industry development Authority Act is encouraging in the restoration of democracy.

He says the country goes right back to the freedom they have always enjoyed, and they self-regulate.

Speaking to FBC News after Parliament, Rabuka expressed his joy as all his members of Cabinet were one in voting for the repeal of the Act.

“The Opposition was solid in their support against, those that were there. Some did not bother to come but I was very encouraged today that the whole 29 votes on the government side voted in favor of the Bill.”

The Prime Minister says both media and the public benefits from this move.

He says MIDA restricted the power of the people and the media.

Rabuka says the media is the conscience of the nation, and over the years they were not able to work in a free environment.