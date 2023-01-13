Voter services to resume from Monday

Voter Registration. [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office will commence voter registration services on Monday at its three centres across the country.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says voter registration in Fiji is an ongoing activity that continues from one election to the next.

According to Saneem, the FEO has begun voter registration services in preparation for the next general election since the conclusion of the 2022 general election.

Article continues after advertisement



Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

He is urging the public who may have lost their VoterCard, who need to change their address or have some amendments to be done, or who would like to register as a voter, to come forward and take advantage of the services.

The Voter Services Centers are located at the Government Referral Centre in Suva, 36 Vitogo Parade, Lautoka, and at the Legal Aid Building, at Jaduram Street, Labasa.