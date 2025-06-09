Vosarogo condemns attack on civil servants in Cakaudrove

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has condemned the attack on civil servants in Vusasivo, Cakaudrove.

It is alleged that government officers were assaulted and a government vehicle was stoned while carrying out official duties.

Vosarogo says such behaviour is totally unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed that civil servants dedicate their time and effort to serve communities and should never be subjected to violence or intimidation.

He expressed deep disappointment over continued reports of harassment and abuse directed at government workers, including nurses, doctors, and teachers, who work tirelessly in the service of the nation.

Vosarogo says such reckless and indifferent behaviour has no place in society and warned that those involved in the assault, stoning, and theft from injured officers will face the full force of the law.

The Acting Prime Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all civil servants and stressed that respect for state workers must be upheld by every community.

He revealed that following the Vusasivo incident, the Commissioner of Police has deployed an operations team from Savusavu to conduct investigations and make arrests.

Vosarogo also advised that if any civil servants have safety concerns while performing field duties, they are encouraged to request police escorts. He added that while taking services to the people is crucial, the protection of government workers remains paramount.

He extended his well wishes to the injured officers, confirming that most have received treatment and returned home, while one remains under medical observation.

Vosarogo reaffirmed that government will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation against its employees and that perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.