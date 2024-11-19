Vodafone outage continues, cause unknown

Vodafone says its technical team is still looking into the cause of an internet outage that has been affecting customers in the Central division since this morning.

The communication services provider says the outage was unplanned.

Earlier this morning, Vodafone sent out an SMS text blast informing customers they are currently experiencing mobile internet and voice call issues in Central division alone.

Article continues after advertisement

Vodafone says its technical team is working to restore services as soon as possible, however, it cannot provide any time frame of when this will be resolved.