VLR to help tackle housing crisis: Yabaki

The Ministry of Housing says growing demand for housing, limited land availability, and the rise in informal settlements are driving Fiji’s current housing affordability crisis.

Speaking at the launch of Suva City Council’s first Voluntary Local Review last week, Principal Policy Officer Alitiana Yabaki says the Ministry is committed to establishing an effective system that ensures accessible and adequate housing for all Fijians.

She also highlighted other challenges affecting the housing sector, including the rising cost and quality of construction materials, the impacts of climate change, and the need for disaster recovery planning.

“We have termites, poor quality and skills and productivity, access to housing finance and insurance and disaster recovery, reconstruction and gathering information.”

Yabaki says the launch of Suva City Council’s Voluntary Local Review, with its focus on Sustainable Development Goal 11, will support the Ministry’s work in tackling affordability challenges.

“With this VLR, we are hoping that we will be able to overcome housing challenges of housing affordability at the Ministry of Housing and through the housing sector.”

She confirms that the Ministry will work closely with Suva City Council and other municipalities in identifying areas for housing relocation and resettlement.

