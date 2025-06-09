VKB registration modernized

The iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission is stepping up efforts to modernize Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB) registration.

The move aims to help Fiji’s diaspora stay connected to their ancestral land rights.

Acting Chairman Kitione Vesikula told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs that registration remains free, with only minimal fees for certificates or copies.

Recent outreach to Fijians in the UK, Australia and New Zealand has helped reach third-generation diaspora members and raise awareness of their heritage.

“We had trialed six offices for six provincial offices to be able to set up that system where one can come to the provincial office and look at the VKB digitised copy. So far, we’ve regularized to 14 provinces where there are 14 VKB offices.”

Vesikula warned that many overseas iTaukei still face challenges completing VKB registration, often needing to travel to Fiji or coordinate in person.

He said this limits awareness of land holdings and legal entitlements.

To address this, the Commission plans secure online platforms to allow remote registration while protecting sensitive records.

Social Affairs Committee Member Viam Pillay stressed the importance of safeguarding historical records, pointing out that manual files digitized since 2014 must be preserved.

In response, Vesikula stated that additional investment and technical support are needed to fully secure the system and prevent data loss.

The modernization drive aims to improve transparency, accessibility and legal recognition of land ownership.

Vesikula emphasized that connecting the diaspora to their land preserves heritage and encourages investment and participation in national development.

While digitization now covers all provincial offices, online access remains a priority. Vesikula said strict security measures will protect personal data while making registration convenient for overseas Fijians.

He states that outreach programs will continue to educate the diaspora on their rights and responsibilities, highlighting the link between registration, land security and national identity.

Vesikula adds that iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission’s push for digital platforms, stronger security and proactive outreach ensures Fijians abroad remain connected to their land heritage and legal rights.

