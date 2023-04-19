Visitor arrivals drop post pandemic

[File Photo]

Fiji recorded around thirty percent lower visitor arrival in 2022 compared to 2019.

Last year, 636,312 visitors arrived on our shores while in 2019 the figure stood at 894,389.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, the figures are 28.9% lower than in 2019.

However, December arrivals in 2022 totaled 75,580, an increase of 18.8% compared to November 2022, which stood at 63,646.

Australia topped the arrival list at 54.2% while New Zealand remained second at 24% which equates to an average daily arrival of 946 and 419, respectively.

The majority of visitors came to Fiji for holiday purposes last year.