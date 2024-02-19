Vision Investments opens new showroom in Namaka

Vision Investments Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to economic growth with the opening of its latest multimillion dollar showroom in Namaka, Nadi.

CEO Sanjesh Prasad says the unveiling of the double-story showroom highlights the company’s dedication to fostering sustainable development while catering to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

Prasad says the inauguration of the new showroom symbolizes Vision Investment’s unwavering commitment to their customers and their foresight for sustained growth.

According to Prasad the company is celebrating its 8th anniversary this month, which marks yet another milestone, notably, this anniversary commemorates the company’s second year in the last 80 years, a testament to its enduring presence and adaptability in a dynamic market environment.

“Vision Commercial Division was set up to provide personalized services to the hospitality sector, businesses, government institutes and other industries in Fiji. The three commercial showrooms are located, concave drive here in Nadi, Suva and Savusavu.”

This expansion not only enhances customer engagement but also catalyzes job creation, contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Prasad adds as one of the leading entities on the stock exchange, Vision Investments Limited has consistently delivered exceptional performance and sustained growth, cementing its position as a cornerstone of the economy.