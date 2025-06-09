Visa processing speeds up

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The government is speeding up visa and work permit processing, helping businesses access foreign workers faster while maintaining border security.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says the upgraded system introduced last year has cut waiting times significantly.

The ministry, according to Naupoto is working to ensure turnaround times remain consistent as demand grows.

Article continues after advertisement

He maintains a 14-day standard for visas and a 21-day timeframe for work, study, and investment permits.

“In some cases, we take a little bit longer if documents are not in order and we go back and forth with the applicants. In some cases, it’s much faster if everything is provided on time.”

Naupoto says these improvements are crucial for supporting economic activity and foreign workforce needs.

“We try and do it in 21 days. And we try all the time to be efficient. We know how important it is to the companies here in Fiji that want to employ foreigners to come over and work.”

Naupoto adds that the Ministry is speeding up visa and work permit processing to support businesses and workers while keeping borders secure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.