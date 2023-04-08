Visa over-stayers mostly students: Tikoduadua

Fiji is the Pacific hub for education, work, training, and tourism, is facing immigration challenges, with many regular migrants being classified as visa overstayers, according to Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

Tikoduadua revealed that the number of permits issued to migrants in Fiji fluctuated significantly between 2018 and 2021, ranging from 10,573 to 18,468 annually.

“In 2018, over 11,800 people were estimated to be illegally in the country after overstaying their visa. The largest groups are students from the Pacific Region, with about 3,000 students overstaying in 2018, mainly from the Solomon Islands. Students sometimes enrolled in universities while on visitors’ permits, often overstayed as well.”

During this period, Tikoduadua states the majority of permits were issued for visitor permits, with student permits accounting for 11, 822 permits, followed by work and exemption status.

Tikoduadua says the immigration dynamics in Fiji, driven by its status as a hub for education, work, training, and tourism, have presented challenges in managing migrant populations, with issues such as visa overstaying and fluctuating permit issuance being notable concerns.