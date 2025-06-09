Virus surge sparks global travel warnings

[Source: Politico]

A few countries, including the United States, have issued travel warnings to parts of China after a sharp rise in chikungunya virus cases.

Chinese authorities confirmed more than 7,000 infections in the southern city of Foshan, prompting the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to urge caution for travellers heading to affected regions.

In response, the Health Ministry states it has not received any official alerts of the outbreak reaching the Pacific.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu confirmed that, for now, there is no indication the virus has spread to Fiji, but monitoring systems remain fully active.

He said surveillance continues at ports of entry and through the Fiji Centre for Disease Control and the Ministry headquarters.

“So if something comes up to our attention, then we will be notified accordingly.”

The chikungunya virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause high fever, joint pain, and fatigue.

While often not fatal, the symptoms can be debilitating and last for weeks.

Dr. Atonio states health officials are maintaining strong border checks and internal monitoring as a precaution, especially with regional travel increasing.

The Ministry is urging the public to remain vigilant in reducing mosquito breeding grounds around homes and communities.









