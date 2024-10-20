Village Improvement Scheme addresses climate and development challenges

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs’ village improvement scheme has had a significant impact on communities dealing with issues related to climate change, development, and drainage work.

Namaqumauqa Serua village Turaganikoro Iveri Lavo says the impacts of climate change are visible in their village, as it is located near the coast.

Lavo says seawater often enters the village during high tides and heavy rains and as part of their improvement plan with the Ministry, the villagers have constructed footpaths to ensure safety.

“We the villagers of Namaqumaqua in Serua expressed our gratitude that out request for assistance was eventually granted after passing through village, district, and provincial meetings, allowing us to address these critical infrastructure issues.”

Lemeki Waqa, the Turaganikoro of Naviti in Ra, shared the challenges the village faces with flooding, particularly due to poor drainage.

Waqa says the village is often inundated with water, prompting them to request government assistance for a proper drainage system to prevent future flooding.

He emphasizes that although the assistance is not exclusive to them, they worked diligently to ensure that the support provided by the government benefits the villagers.