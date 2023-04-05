Victim gives statement as another suspect is in custody

[Source: File]

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed it has recorded the victim’s statement in a case of assault that has been widely circulated on social media.

The assault happened in Tamavua over the weekend.

Police say they were able to locate the victim and took his statement at the Samabula Police Station.

It also says that a second suspect is in police custody.

The police are also requesting social media users to be mindful and refrain from posting threatening comments against those seen in the videos and allow the investigation to run its course.

In the video, a man is seen punching and kicking the victim and claiming that he has taken his mobile phone.

The victim was heard saying he did not steal the phone and had only tried to escape when one of his friends was being beaten.

There were other people around when the incident was happening, and a security officer was also spotted.