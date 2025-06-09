Veteran journalist calls for adaptability and training in newsrooms

Managing Editor Digital for the Fiji Times, Anish Chand (left) receiving his award.

Managing Editor Digital for the Fiji Times, Anish Chand, was among the biggest winners at the Fiji Awards for Media Excellence last night, taking home Journalist of the Year, Print Journalist of the Year, and Most Innovative Digital Team.

With 34 years of experience across television, 90radio, and print, Chand says the recognition reflects decades of commitment to journalism.

“I’ve been in the industry for 34 years. I guess these awards tonight recognise the hard work I’ve been putting in for years. I wasn’t expecting it, but I knew putting in the application was necessary, because if veterans like us don’t step up, the younger generation will not come forward.”

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says the awards serve as an important lesson for young reporter, to work with passion and “from the heart.”

Reflecting on the evolution of the media landscape, Chand says he has witnessed the transformation of radio and television from manual operations to technology-driven newsrooms, highlighting the importance of adapting to fast-paced change.

He also urged journalists to uphold accuracy in the age of social media.

Chand, who led the shift within his organisation’s digital department, says strengthening Fiji’s newsrooms will require investment in training.

“Training is important. I understand there is limited funding, but a lot of training is required to better equip journalists. I’m calling on the FMA and donor partners to support these needs.”

Chand says the future of journalism lies in digital innovation, and he is proud to have contributed to building that pathway for the next generation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.