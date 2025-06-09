Vessel removal program gains momentum

Suva Harbour [file photo]

Fiji is accelerating efforts to secure and remove derelict vessels in Suva Harbour as the country faces heightened risks during the current cyclone season.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the issue of scattered and unsecured vessels has long posed threats to maritime safety, the environment, and harbour infrastructure.

He adds of the 44 derelict vessels identified, 17 have already been removed, leaving 27 still in the harbour.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe also confirmed plans to strengthen legal and regulatory frameworks, including Fiji’s potential accession to the Nairobi Wreck Removal Convention, which would hold shipowners accountable for wreck removal and mandate insurance coverage.

“This basically provides international rules for the prompt and effective removal of hazardous wrecks and establishes a legal framework for coastal states to deal with wrecks and requires ship owners to be strictly liable for costs for relocating, removing hazards and also ensuring that they have a mandatory insurance scheme.”

Ro Filipe says the Ministry, in coordination with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, Fiji Ports Corporation Limited, the Fiji Navy, and other agencies, is conducting surveillance and compliance checks to ensure vessels are properly moored or relocated.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.