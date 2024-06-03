Vasu urges collaborations to support the war on drugs

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu [File Photo]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, has urged the vanua and church to support the government in the fight against drugs.

Vasu stressed the issue in his address during his recent visit to the District of Ravitaki in Kadavu.

He says everyone should share their responsibilities in the war on drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to stop the blame game—people blaming the government and the government blaming the people. We should just work together. The government, Vanua, and church each have a role to play in addressing the issues faced in the country.”

Vasu says collaboration ensures the safety and security of our children.

The Minister assures the government’s commitment to address issues faced by Fijians but urges assistance to expedite the work on the ground.