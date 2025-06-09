Vanua of Verata presents traditional gifts to Lau

Lau Paramount Chief Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara [Source: RNZ]

Lau province is preparing for the long-awaited installation of its paramount chief, a title vacant since 2004.

Lau Paramount Chief Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara said the iTaukei traditions unite the people and form the foundation of their identity.

“I am receiving this tabua on behalf of the Yavusa Vunirewa of Lakeba. We are very thankful for this kind gesture, as you took the time to visit us ahead of the traditional gathering.”

Article continues after advertisement

Traditional offerings are arriving from across Fiji with the latest coming from the Burelevu o Naisanokonoko, Gone Turaga Bale, the Ratu from Verata.

The ceremony honors Lau’s heritage and looks to the future under the new chief, Ratu Tevita.

Villages across the islands are coming together to mark this important cultural milestone.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.