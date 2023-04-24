Vanua Levu cannot be overlooked: Lockington

Vanua Levu can no longer be overlooked as a prime tourism hotspot.

This was said by Fiji Tourism and Hotels Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington following the government’s announcement of the Tourism Development Program in Vanua Levu.

Lockington says Vanua Levu offers unique tourist features that match or even surpass those found in popular tourist spots around the country.

“The tourism association is really pleased to see that it is coming to fruition. There have been quite a few discussions, there’s been huge research done into it, and the North has always been an opportunity for tourism growth. It’s certainly opened up the possibilities. There’s land and all the natural resources that people are looking for in terms of visitors.”

Lockington says the tourism sector in Vanua Levu is just waiting to be taken advantage of and can excel with the right support and investment.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Development Program for the North is funded by the World Bank and valued at over $120 million.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced last month that Cabinet has approved the project, which aims to build sustainable economic growth in Vanua Levu through destination development, investments in resilient infrastructure and essential services, an improved tourism-enabling environment, and institutional coordination.