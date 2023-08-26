Utilizing rural school facilities: Vasu

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has highlighted the significance of utilizing available school facilities in rural and remote areas.

Vasu’s remarks were aimed at stemming the tide of Fijians migrating to urban centers, a trend that often leaves students at a disadvantage within the education system.

“One of the major challenges now is how students from villages always end up on the wrong side of the school system when they go to study in urban centers because of the challenges and temptations that they need to be prepared for.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need to reevaluate perceptions of remote schools.

“That’s what we are trying to resolve right now; we have taken a visit around the schools in the respective division to try and reassure our teachers that they play an important role in the upbringing of children.”

Radrodro states that the Education Ministry aspires for a transformative shift by the year’s end in parental attitudes toward district schools.

He adds that education officers hope that parents will recognize the potential of local educational institutions to yield comparable results to those found in urban centers.

This was shared during the Naitasiri Provincial Council meeting.