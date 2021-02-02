Home

News

USPSA waits for council meeting

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 4:51 pm

The University of the South Pacific Students Association says it will await the direction of the USP Council that will seat for a meeting tomorrow.

Association spokesperson Amit Kumar told the media they are hoping justice be given by the council on the sudden deportation of Vice-Chancellor Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Kumar says their agenda to the Council was already set and will only be revealed in the meeting.

He says association President Joseph Sua and Deputy Chair Viliame Naulivou will represent the students.

He also says all students have been informed via email that the senior management has agreed that business will continue as usual for now.

“While there must be concern about the events happening here, our senior management team, the University Council, which is the highest decision-making body, we have our full trust and confidence in them as we always had and we encourage the independent voices of all our student through which this statement was put together by the President of the Student Association.”

Kumar says the association understands the sentiments from all students regarding the deportation of Ahluwalia and they will make a decision on future steps after the council meeting.

He says all student leaders representing respective countries have been informed of what has transpired except Tokelau, which was unreachable.

The body says they are not satisfied with the explanation by the Fijian government on the deportation of the VC and his wife.

 

