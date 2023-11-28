USP VC Ahluwalia reappointed for another term

Professor Pal Ahluwalia as Vice-Chancellor

The University of the South Pacific Council has reappointed Professor Pal Ahluwalia as Vice-Chancellor and President.

The decision was made following the conclusion of the two-day USP Council meeting.

The move is a slap in the face of hundreds of staff who had been calling for his removal, non-renewal, or for him to step down from the position.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council and Government of New Zealand representative, Emeritus Professor Pat Walsh, welcomed the reappointment of the Vice-Chancellor and expressed his and the Council’s endorsement of Professor Ahluwalia’s performance.

Professor Ahluwalia, in return, thanked the Council for their continued support and looks forward to serving the university and the region.

The Council also noted reports from the Pro-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, and President on activities undertaken since their last report to the Council.

Professor Ahluwalia says the university was delivering its priorities successfully against the backdrop of declining enrollment numbers and financial constraints.

USP says the Council was also updated on the finances of the university and noted the ongoing challenges the university continues to face.

The council also heard from staff representatives and urged the unions and management to work collaboratively in the interest of the university.

The proposed annual plan for 2024 was also adopted, and the financial strategies for the coming year have also been noted.

USP says the Council has also approved the financial plan for 2024 and adopted the audited financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, FBC News has gathered information that members of the Association of the USP Staff will be protesting at USP later today to show discontent with the decisions that have been made, particularly the reappointment of the VC.