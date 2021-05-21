Home

USP residential halls on shut down

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 10:44 am

The University of the South Pacific’s student residential halls in Suva is currently on lock down as the Ministry of Health swabs and tests some students.

These students who reside at the 11th hall have been identified to be contacts of a secondary contact of a suspected COVID-19 case.

FBC News has been reliably informed by students living on campus that movement within campus is strictly not allowed.

All students have been advised to stay in their rooms and self-isolate if they have come into contact with the 11th hall students or otherwise contact the Ministry of Health.

 

