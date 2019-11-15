Home

News

USP Council member denies external influence

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 25, 2020 12:55 pm
Chair of the University of the South Pacific Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan.

Chair of the University of the South Pacific Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan says his family ties have nothing to do with his concerns regarding USP and its Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Khan is related to Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and National Federation Party president Pio Tikoduadua claims the minister has placed his own relative on the USP Council.

Speaking to FBC News today, Khan says he was appointed to the USP Council by Education Minister Rosy Akbar after he responded to an advertisement in the newspaper.

Khan who has been trying to have more than 30 allegations against Professor Ahluwalia independently investigated, says his claims still stand regardless of who his relatives are.

“I decided to put myself forward to serve my beloved country. Using my past experience I’ve been able to do that and now it seems to be a problem for some people.”

Khan has over 40 years of experience as a chartered accountant in New Zealand specializing in risk, governance and investigations.

