US Navy Flagship visit shows growing security ties

A visit by the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge, to Fiji highlights Washington’s ongoing efforts to deepen security ties and regional cooperation in the Pacific.

The visit aims to strengthen ties between the US and Fiji navies and explore avenues for future collaboration.

Captain Nicholas DeLeo says the meetings with government and navy officials in Fiji centred on regional security, maritime cooperation, and strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific.

“Travelled from there and we are in Fiji now. So this is a special visit for us now because of our partnership with Fiji and because a lot of us have not been here before.”

DeLeo says they are looking forward to working alongside Fijian Navy leaders, building relationships with the community, and experiencing the richness of Fijian culture

In addition to official engagements, U.S. sailors will participate in a series of in-port activities, including ship tours, cultural exchanges, community relations events, and sightseeing excursions.

