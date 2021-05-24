US Coast Guard commits to combating IUU fishing within our EEZ

The United States through its Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is continuing with its coordinated efforts to detect and halt illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing as well as drug smuggling and transnational crime.

Stratton Commanding Officer, Captain Stephen Adler says that they are pleased to work with their Fijian counterparts to maintain maritime sovereignty and security throughout our Exclusive Economic Zone.

Despite no reports of illegal activities being recorded, Alder stresses that they will continue to patrol and monitor Fiji waters this week for the preservation of fisheries and to foster the economic prosperity of legitimate fishermen.

“Operations blue pacific is an overarching all-time mission coast guard endeavour. And the mission is to promote security, safety, sovereignty and economic prosperity throughout Oceania. While also strengthening relationships with our close partners in the region. “

Permanent Secretary for Defence and National Security, Manasa Lesuma says the Stratton visit is the first overseas naval vessel to berth in Fiji after two years of border closures due to the pandemic.

He adds that the visit is timely and is an opportunity to discuss and innovate effective strategies in an effort to protect our EEZ.

“This Stratton visit is certainly a God sent in so many ways. Firstly, it conveys a message to the world that our border is open and returns to normalcy. The visit this morning has provided us an opportunity or support in patrolling our EEZ, maritime borders and protecting our maritime resources.”

US Embassy Charge d’affaires, Tony Greubel says this is the first port business after several months and will not be the last.

He adds that this shows that Fiji has opened its borders and is largely due to an excellent full vaccination rate.



The Coast Guard has at least 150 crew onboard for 100 days of operations across the region. The crew will be in Fiji over the next few days.