Urgent need for more enforcement officers in Suva CBD

There is an urgent need for the deployment of more enforcement officers in the towns and cities.

This was highlighted by the SCC Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa, who stated that there has been an increase in crime rates and illegal activities in the city.

He adds that the council has received reports from people that most of the illegal activities are conducted in the red zone areas.

“Some places where they sell food. You have the minibus stand. We have to verify whether that is also occurring at the taxi stands within the city. And the public convenience. You will note that there is a record of sprinters being found inside the public convenience.”

Boseiwaqa says that it is essential for ensuring public safety, promoting economic stability, fostering community well-being, and upholding justice.

He adds that in order to solve such issues, the council requires the support of government interventions and major stakeholders.