Urgent hospital infrastructure revamp underway

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital Master Plan is a long term plan which will take about eight to ten years to complete.

The master plan also entails the Priority Infrastructure Plan which was launched recently, whose primary aim is to at the sections of the tertiary care hospital which needs urgent attention.

The initiative will not only reshape the physical infrastructure of the hospital but will also address the broader needs of the healthcare sector, including essential services and medical technologies.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu while speaking at the Pacific Health Systems Flagship Course currently underway in Nadi, states that Fiji’s Health Care infrastructure is in dire need of improvements.

“At the same time we also want to acknowledge that the work has to continue so that’s why the priority infrastructure plan was developed first”

Dr Lalabalavu adds that the masterplan looks to improve infrastructure without disrupting services.

He adds that this will allow the ministry to look at the supporting infrastructure which needs improvement.

The Minister says that will the masterplan they hope so we at least have continuity in the services while we look forward to what the masterplan will bring.

He adds that constant collaboration and dialogue will gather donor partners and see the best buy-ins in terms of how they can assist the government.

