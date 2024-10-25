Urgent appeal for support at Father Law Home

Father Law Home, located just outside Lami, is currently facing financial challenges that are impacting daily operations.

With 26 residents, the home relies on community donations to meet essential needs, including staff wages, food, and medical supplies.

Manager Joeli Moceivale highlighted the rising costs of living in Fiji, which have increased operational expenses.

The home urgently needs financial contributions to cover essential items like diapers and gloves, as well as necessary structural repairs.

Caregiver Naelesoni Jale emphasized the emotional needs of residents, many of whom rarely receive family visits.

Community support is vital to ensuring the comfort and care of these elderly individuals.

Father Law Home invites the public to contribute, assuring that every donation significantly enhances the quality of life for its residents.