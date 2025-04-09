Urgent action needed for WASH targets

Pacific countries are falling behind in meeting basic targets for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene services in healthcare facilities.

UNICEF WASH Specialist Suranga De Silva says the region still has a long way to go in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6.

Sustainable Development Goal 6 “Clean Water and Sanitation” aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030, focusing on safe drinking water, sanitation, and water quality

De Silva says while global monitoring frameworks like the Joint Monitoring Programme dashboard help translate country data into SDG language, the actual service levels remain low.

He says even reaching the “basic level” is not enough to ensure infection prevention and control with the 2030 SDG deadline nearing.

“So even the basic level is the minimum and the recommended target by 2030, I just want to highlight that these are not 100% perfect in terms of infection prevention control.”

De Silva says some countries have no data on key facilities like health centers, nursing stations, and sub-divisional hospitals.

Pacific Community IPC Advisor, Margaret Leong stresses the urgent need for funding to address critical gaps in WASH services

Leong says lack of political commitment, underinvestment, and staffing issues are key barriers and she’s calling for urgent action and government support before the 2030 deadline.

