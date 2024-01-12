Upgrade planned for Denarau wastewater infrastructure

[File Photo]

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says the Navakai Wastewater Treatment Plant needs critical investment.

During his visit to the Treatment Plant and the Denarau Island wastewater pump station this week, Ro Filipe highlighted that the infrastructure needs upgraded to keep pace with the growing demands of the tourism sector.

The Water Authority of Fiji is currently undertaking the upgrade of the Denarau wastewater pump station and the sewer line to Navakai.

This marks the first major upgrade to the infrastructure since the 1970s, a period that has seen Denarau experience significant growth, boasting nine resorts with over 2,000 rooms, a residential estate, and a marina.