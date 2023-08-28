Unvaccinated Church ministers await reinstatement decision

Three Methodist Church ministers Reverend Jona Sevakasiga, Veresi Naioko, and Isaia Tuinuku have appeared before a ministerial session to defend their actions after being considered for reinstatement.

The ministers were not vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic and were sent home.

However, the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma has outlined conditions for them to resume their ministerial work.

Secretary for Communications Reverend Wilfred Regunamada notes that Reverend Jona Sevakasiga’s case differed from the others.

“He served with military forces in the Solomon Islands and had malaria, so the doctor’s advice was for him not to get vaccinated, so he has been accepted back.”

Meanwhile, the church has elected Reverend Dr. Jolame Lasawa as the new General Secretary.

Reverend Dr. Anil Reuben will continue as the Deputy General Secretary.

This decision follows the appointment of the President-elect, Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou, for the Methodist Church.

The incoming administration is set to take office in January 2024.