Unit Trust dividend brings relief for families

The latest dividend payout by the Unit Trust of Fiji is easing pressure on ordinary families grappling with the rising cost of living.

Chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya says that with everyday expenses continuing to climb, any additional funds are a welcome financial buffer for households.

She says many of Unit Trust’s investors are ordinary mothers and fathers, who now have the choice to either reinvest their dividends or cash them out to meet daily needs.

Kaumaitotoya says even as a unit holder herself, the payout brings relief, noting that students and families are excited to see returns on their savings.

“And I was just sharing earlier, my daughter is. She said she’d be listening in from Hawaii. So, that’s just a personal perspective. She’s excited as a student that she will get returns.”

She also highlighted the Employee Investment Scheme, which allows workers to invest small amounts from each payday and receive payouts every six months, making investing accessible to everyday people.

Kaumaitotoya says returns from Unit Trust significantly outperform current term deposit rates, which remain below one percent.

Meanwhile, Unit Trust of Fiji CEO Vilash Chand says the organization’s consistent dividend growth is driven by a disciplined and diversified investment strategy.

Chand says Unit Trust continues to invest in growth and high-yield stocks, a strategy that has delivered increased dividends year after year and positions the fund for continued positive performance.

