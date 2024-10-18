Unions express poor leadership under Pal

The Association of University of the South Pacific Staff and the USP Staff Union are once again calling for the removal of Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and for necessary investigations to take place against him.

This was expressed by the USP Staff Union President Ruben Colata, who is among the approximately 200 USP Fiji staff undertaking strike action at the Laucala campus in Suva.

Colata says that the secret ballot, which happened two months ago, saw the council convene a special council meeting last month; however, their concerns were classified as simple HR issues, and they have not heard anything from them as of yet.

Article continues after advertisement

The USPSU President states that an investigation was supposed to be conducted and a report was supposed to be given to the council meeting next month.

He adds that this will not be possible due to the delaying tactics that the university is employing.

Colata expresses that they want the council to give directions for the university regarding the vice chancellor to be suspended or removed so that the university can conduct the investigation properly and in a timely manner, and for good governance to prevail.

The USPSU is hoping that the council members who make these decisions will do the right thing and heed their call.

Colata adds that if the vice chancellor is told to go on leave, then they will end this strike.

But at the moment, he strongly hopes that the council will make a good decision that will benefit the university, as these concerns are from people working here, people who have been suffering under this poor leadership.

The USPSU claims that the biggest problem has been the leadership of the university for the past six years.

We have sent questions to USP and are awaiting their response.