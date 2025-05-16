Union raises concerns over gaps in proposed bill

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The proposed Work Care Bill focuses on physical injuries sustained in the workplace; however, it fails to recognize stress-related and occupational health conditions.

This concern was raised by Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony while making submissions before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the consideration of the Work Care and Accident Compensation (Amendment) Bill.

Anthony says stress-related illnesses are a serious concern for workers, yet over the years, legislation has failed to properly recognize and address them in the workplace.

“It is common knowledge, for instance, for shift workers, the common sickness that shift workers face is hypertension, high blood pressure, as we call it, gastritis, and then that leads to other sicknesses. I believe that they ought to be recognized as workplace injuries as well to the health, which, at the moment, is not.”

Anthony also highlighted the bill’s exclusion of casual workers, despite their growing presence in the labor force.

He believes that the Work Care Bill must be read together with the Occupational Health and Safety at Work Act, as he asserts that only then would it make full sense.

