UNICEF and MoH review support for child health programmes

Support for child health and protection programmes was discussed during a courtesy call by UNICEF Representative to the Pacific Island Countries, Hamish Young, to the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, in Suva.

Discussions focused on areas where UNICEF can assist the Ministry, particularly in strengthening systems to ensure the long-term health and wellbeing of children in Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

Dr Lalabalavu acknowledged UNICEF’s ongoing contributions to national health initiatives and its important role in supporting children’s development and protection.

Young, who has served with UNICEF since 1996, has led major humanitarian and emergency response operations in Gaza, Yemen, and Pakistan, bringing over 30 years of experience in international humanitarian, human rights, and development work across multiple regions.

