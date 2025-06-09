UK supercharges Fiji’s sugar exports

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United Kingdom has delivered a major win for Fiji’s sugar industry, confirming a 65,000-tonne increase in Fiji’s raw sugar quota from 1 January 2026, while preserving duty-free access for the next eight years.

Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, announced the breakthrough in Parliament, calling it a major diplomatic and trade victory for Fiji and a clear vote of confidence in our sugar industry.

He says the UK has committed to maintaining its Global Tariff and expanding Fiji’s import quota under the UK–Pacific Economic Partnership Agreement, securing long-term stability and renewed momentum for one of Fiji’s most critical export sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.