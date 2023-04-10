Two men remanded in alleged murder case

Tevita Racula (yellow) and Eroni Leone (Blue)

Two men who have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man outside a Suva nightclub have been remanded in custody.

It is alleged that Eroni Leone and Tevita Racule assaulted Alipate Baleilakeba Tuivaga on March 26th causing his death.

The duo informed the Suva Magistrates Court this morning that they will be seeking private counsel.

Magistrate Seini Puamau told the pair that they will be remanded in custody until their case will be called before the High Court.

Puamau also informed them that they have 21 days to inform the court if they were elsewhere when the crime was committed.

The matter will be called on April 24th in the High Court.