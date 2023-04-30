Two men in custody following police chase

[Source: File]

Two men are in police custody following a police chase on Saturday night.

The case resulted in a police vehicle and a three-ton carrier sustaining damage.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Livai Driu says the two suspects in their 40s refused to stop when directed by Totogo Police near Queen Elizabeth Drive, drove into the police vehicle, and fled the scene.

ACP Driu says the officers pursued the suspects towards Raiwaqa and were assisted by another team from the Southern Division.

During the pursuit, the suspects’ vehicle also hit a three-ton truck driven by a 34-year-old man from Nausori.

The suspects’ car was found abandoned on Milverton Road.

ACP Driu says the Totogo and Raiwaqa Police managed to arrest the two, and a search conducted inside the vehicle led to the discovery of house break-in tools.

It was also discovered that the number plate of the vehicle was tampered with, as the car was a rental and fitted with a private number plate.