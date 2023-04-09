Two men charged with murder

[File Photo]

Two men have been charged for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old man in Suva last month.

Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the victim died as a result of injuries sustained during an assault outside a Suva nightclub.

Raikaci says the accused persons are aged 21 and 24.

He adds they have been charged with one count each of murder and will be produced in a special court sitting at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The victim was found motionless outside the nightclub on March 26th and was taken to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where he later passed away.