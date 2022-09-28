Two in custody, allegation of police brutality surface

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has assured that the Internal Affairs Unit will be looking into allegations made against police conduct following an incident yesterday.

Two men have also been taken in custody for an alleged attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Nepani , Nasinu yesterday afternoon.

Police say the Director of the pharmacy called Valelevu Police after seeing four youth near his premises allegedly armed with pinch bars.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the place crowded with bystanders.

Police say this was when a suspect was handed to them and it was noted that he had sustained injuries.

A second suspect was also found with visible injuries. It is alleged that he resisted arrest.

Photos of one of the suspects with visible injuries are now being circulated on social media with claims of police brutality.

The Police Commissioner says with all reports lodged against police conduct, if an officer is found to have abused his or her authority, will be investigated, charged, and produced like any other citizen.